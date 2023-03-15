Thursday Forecast: Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday will bring a cornucopia of issues to the region as potent winter storm sweeps through the region. The forecast is highlighted by falling temperatures, high winds, rain, snow, ice, and difficult travel conditions into the day on Thursday. Please make sure to stay tuned the latest forecast updates as we head into the day on Thursday!

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of our approaching winter storm across parts of central and northeastern Nebraska. These go into effect late Wednesday night, lasting through late Thursday evening. As of Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska are not under any kind of winter alert, though that could change as we head into the day on Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings cover parts of central and eastern Nebraska through the day on Thursday. (KOLN)

The weather will remain fairly quiet - albeit breezy - into Wednesday evening with mostly clear skies eventually becoming partly cloudy by late tonight. By late tonight we’ll also begin to watch for the scattered showers to develop across western Nebraska - the beginning of our storm system. Through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning, rain is expected to expand in coverage across the eastern third of the state - so Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will likely start Thursday with areas of light to moderate rain. Central and western Nebraska will already be cold enough at that time to see areas of snow which could be heavy at times. Through Thursday morning, temperatures will be falling rapidly as cold air rushes into the state. As temperatures fall, precipitation will transition from rain to a wintry mix to all snow through the late morning and early afternoon. There is the potential for a brief period of heavy mixed precip before we transition to snow across the area. By the early afternoon, most of eastern Nebraksa should have seen a transition to all snow with precip moving east of the area by mid to late afternoon on Thursday.

All that being said, there’s a number of issues to unpack from the forecast. The first being that wet roads could see a flash freeze as temperatures quickly fall. This could by itself create slick and hazardous travel conditions, but on top of that we could add a glaze to a few hundredths of an inch of ice on top of that with the potential for freezing rain or sleet. Then on top of that, we have the potential to add some light to moderate snow across the region. When you put it all together, very difficult travel conditions will be possible just with the ice and snow on the roads. When you pair ALL of that together with the fact that winds could be gusting up to 50 MPH with light to moderate snow, there could be a several hour period of blizzard conditions across the state, creating even further travel difficulties.

A mixed bag of precip will impact the state through Thursday morning into the mid-afternoon. For Lincoln, rain will start the day with a transition to snow by late morning into the early afternoon. (KOLN)

Total snowfall accumulations aren’t expected to be that high, especially for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska as we’ll need to wait for a transition from rain to snow + the system will be moving through fairly quickly. Look for a trace to 1″ in Lincoln. The highest snowfall amounts are expected where we could see snow for the longest period, which is across north central and northeastern Nebraska, where 3″ to 6″ of snow is possible. 1″ to 3″ of snow is possible for parts of the state, including North Platte, McCook, Grand Island, Hastings, and Columbus.

Heavier snow is expected across north central and northeastern Nebraska on Thursday with lighter amounts for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, this system will mainly bring rain to the area on Thursday. Total liquid precipitation amounts - rainfall + the liquid equivalent of melted snow - is expected to range between 0.25″ to 0.50″ on Thursday. Most of that will likely fall in the form of rain through the morning before we could potentially see some light snow late Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

Liquid precip amounts will likely range between 0.25" to 0.50" for Lincoln on Thursday. (KOLN)

As mentioned above, temperatures will be tumbling through the day on Thursday behind a potent cold front. Highs on Thursday for most of southern Nebraska will come at midnight with falling temperatures through the entire day. Look for temperatures by early on Thursday to still be hanging in the 40s for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, with temperatures falling to near freezing by around midday and then falling below freezing into the afternoon.

Highs on Thursday will likely come at midnight for most, with falling temps through the day. (KOLN)

Temperatures by early Thursday will still be well above freezing for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures by midday will be near freezing for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures by 4 PM will range from the mid 20s to mid 30s. (KOLN)

Very strong north winds will make it feel even colder throughout the day on Thursday. Look for wind chills to likely settle into the single digits and teens by Thursday afternoon when we could the falling temperatures with north winds that could be sustained at 25 to 35 MPH with wind gusts as high as 50 MPH. Winds will be a little bit lighter in the morning and should be strongest through the afternoon before settling down a bit by Thursday night.

Wind gusts early on Thursday will range between 30 and 40 MPH. (KOLN)

Wind gusts by Thusday afternoon will likely range between 40 and 55 MPH across much of the region. (KOLN)

Behind this system, generally cold and dry conditions are expected for Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be WELL below average, with lows by Sunday morning falling into the single digits to low teens across the state. Temperatures will eventually climb back to the 40s and 50s through early next week, but even those numbers will be a few degrees below average for mid to late March.

Falling temps with rain, snow, and wind are expected Thursday. Cold and generally dry weather persists into the weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.