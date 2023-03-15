Wednesday Forecast: Warm and Windy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well above average today with strong south winds this afternoon. Thursday is going to be colder and windy with precipitation likely. It looks to remain cold and breezy for Friday and Saturday.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, seasonably warm and windy. High temperatures should be in the low 60s to low 70s. South winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this morning becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A low pressure system and cold front look to move through the area late tonight into Thursday. There will likely be rain, wintry mix and snow across the area Thursday morning. Areas with rain and wintry mix will see precipitation turn to snow as the cold air moves in behind the front. At this time, there is potential for a flash freeze in parts of Eastern Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas. This is when wet roads freeze over quickly causing slick conditions. Snow should wrap up from west to east Thursday evening. With strong winds likely, there will be reduced visibility as well. Winds on Thursday will be north at 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph. There could be light ice accumulation and light to moderate snow accumulation.

Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the area late tonight into Thursday. (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential for Thursday (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Rain, wintry mix and snow is possible early Thursday morning. (KOLN)

Rain, wintry mix and snow is possible midday Thursday. (KOLN)

WIntry mix and snow is possible. (KOLN)

Friday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly and breezy. There is a 20% chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Winds will be northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Saturday should be partly cloudy, cold and breezy. Warming trend begins Sunday and continues into the first half of next week. There are some rain chances early next week too.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.