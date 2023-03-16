10/11 NOW at 6 available online/streaming only due to NCAA Basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to CBS coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, 10/11 NOW at 6 on Thursday and Friday can be viewed only on our 1011now.com website and 1011 NOW app on your phone as well streaming platforms including RokuTV, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV.

Simply, search for 1011 NOW on your app store or streaming device.

We’d like to remind our viewers that they can watch all our newscasts live on these platforms.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.