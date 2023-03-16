Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Patrick Weber was last seen in Council Bluffs.
Police search for missing Kearney man after he failed to show up to work
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for portions of the state.
Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures
KeyShaun VanDyke is charged with sexual assault against a Kearney High School student.
Student teacher accused of sexually assaulting Kearney High School student
Jaz Shelley celebrates after making a half-court buzzer-beater during the Huskers win over...
Nebraska beats Missouri State, advances in WNIT
Jamie Balluch's body was found last month in a grain bin.
OSHA begins investigation into Bruning elevator

Latest News

Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator
10/11 NOW
THURSDAY: Watch a replay of 10/11 NOW at 6
10/11 NOW at 6
10/11 NOW at 6