Creighton set for NCAA Tournament

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of...
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Creighton Bluejays are in Denver for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Bluejays practiced inside Ball Arena on Thursday afternoon ahead of their opening round game against North Carolina State. Creighton is scheduled to play the Wolfpack on Friday at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Creighton is led by Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner. Aurora native Baylor Scheierman has been a key piece for the Bluejays this season. Scheierman averages 12.8 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Creighton carries a 21-12 record into the Big Dance, while the Wolfpack are 23-10. Creighton is a 5.5-point favorite against NC State. Friday’s game will be televised on TNT.

