Friday Forecast: Frigid and Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The colder temperatures will stick around for Friday. It is going to be breezy with a chance of precipitation too. Below average temperatures should continue through the weekend.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, then partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of flurries, sprinkles, light rain and light snow showers. High temperatures will be mainly in the low 30s to low 40s. Winds should be north and northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, colder and breezy. High temperatures look to be in the mid 20s to mid 30s with north and northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Sunday should be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the 40s. The warming trend continues into next week with rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

