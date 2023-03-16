Judge rules Lincoln teen charged in murder will remain in adult system.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lincoln teen who is accused of helping plan the murder of his girlfriend’s father will continue forward in the adult system.

17-year-old Isaac Honigschmidt was arrested in October of 2022, along with 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer, for the murder of Gilmer’s father, 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer Jr.

Honigschmidt is charged with Aiding and Abetting a Class 1A Felony, which holds a punishment of up to life in prison.

Honigschmidt’s lawyer filed a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court in November of last year.

This week, Judge Andrew Jacobsen denied that motion.

In an order filed by Jacobsen, he explained his reasoning, calling the case “extremely violent”. “The evidence showed that the homicide was planned and premeditated. This factor weighs in favor of retaining jurisdiction in the District Court”, the order said.

Jacobsen goes on to say that Honigschmidt’s acts “show a lack of empathy for the victim” and that he poses a serious risk to public safety.

Honigschmidt and Gilmer are alleged to have planned and worked together to carry out the murder of her father by stabbing him to death.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gilmer and Honigschmidt, started planning the murder roughly a week before it happened.

The knife used in the incident was reportedly given to Gilmer by Honigschmidt for protection.

Honigschmidt’s lawyers have filed a motion to appeal the denial of the transfer.

