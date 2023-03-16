Juniata man crashes into train, hospitalized with minor injuries

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A driver who collided with a train Wednesday east of Juniata is expected to be okay.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said a report came in of a car-train collision at 2:38 p.m. Once crews arrived on scene, they quickly tended to the driver involved, who was Greg Hupp of Juniata.

A preliminary investigation determined that Hupp was driving northbound on Osage Avenue and did not yield to an eastbound train at the crossing. First responders did take Hupp to Mary Lanning Healthcare to be treated for minor injuries, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

