Lincoln businesses host a March Madness watch party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - March Madness has kicked off and it unsurprisingly takes a toll on the productivity in the workplace.

Every year for the past five years Rembolt Ludtke law firm, UNICO, the Lincoln Chamber and the Nebraska State Chamber have embraced this distraction and have hosted a March Madness watch party for employees all around the building and beyond to watch basketball, eat, and network.

They said even though people aren’t sitting in their offices, it doesn’t mean they can’t be productive in other ways like meeting new people.

“Everybody is focused on the games, who’s winning, who’s not winning so we just decided to embrace it, let’s get together, let’s build connections, let’s invite clients, let’s build some relationships and watch a little bit of basketball,” Tara Paulson, CEO of Rembolt Ludtke said.

Reagan Rodenburg, a benefits advisor at UNICO, said the excitement in the air on this day makes her eager to connect with people.

“We’ve invited all of our connections so clients, business partners, vendors just to get together and watch basketball, have some great conversation, lots of great food and just create a buzz around this event that is going on all around the nation,” she said.

People could watch the games with their peers from 11 A.M. - 6 P.M on Thursday.

