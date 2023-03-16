Lincoln Police warns of fake auction signs appearing throughout the city

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning the community of fake auction signs that have started appearing throughout the city.

The yard signs advertise a public auction at the Marriot Hotel on Saturday. The sign says government assets were seized and lists high value items such as jewelry, cars, and popular name-brand items.

The Marriott Hotel was contacted and confirmed they are not hosting any type of auction.

The sign encourages people to call a phone number. LPD Captain Todd Kocian said the the caller would likely be asked to give a credit card number to purchase a ticket to the auction that doesn’t actually exist.

LPD said similar fake signs have appeared in other cities.

