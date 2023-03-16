Nebraska beats Missouri State, advances in WNIT

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 15, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska defeated Missouri State on Wednesday behind Sam Haiby’s game-high 25 points and an 11-point effort from Jaz Shelley, which was highlighted by a halftime buzzer-beater. The Huskers controlled most of the game to advance to the second round of the WNIT. Nebraska will play the winner of Northern Iowa and Colorado State in the next round.

Isabelle Bourne recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Huskers, as a team, shot 46 percent from the floor.

