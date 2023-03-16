Nebraska beats Missouri State, advances in WNIT

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska defeated Missouri State on Wednesday behind Sam Haiby’s game-high 25 points and an 11-point effort from Jaz Shelley, which was highlighted by a halftime buzzer-beater. The Huskers controlled most of the game to advance to the second round of the WNIT. Nebraska will play the winner of Northern Iowa and Colorado State in the next round.

🏀JAZ FROM MIDCOURT🏀



Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley makes a half-court buzzer-beater during the #Huskers WNIT 1st Round Game vs. Missouri State! pic.twitter.com/c5aPo0MwtN — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 15, 2023

Isabelle Bourne recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Huskers, as a team, shot 46 percent from the floor.

