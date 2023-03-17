Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.(Airbnb/Henry Woide)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Ted Lasso” fans can now spend the night at AFC Richmond’s favorite pub.

The Crown and Anchor is going on Airbnb for three nights in October to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV+.

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three of your mates can have a pint, play darts and even try some of Ted’s famous biscuits with tea, or as Ted calls it “garbage water.”

The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21 and will be available for stays Oct. 23-25 for about $136 a night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for portions of the state.
Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Patrick Weber was last seen in Council Bluffs.
Police search for missing Kearney man after he failed to show up to work
The Lincoln Police Department said Thursday evening that the Marriott in Lincoln is, in fact,...
UPDATE: Lincoln Police say auction is taking place

Latest News

MARCH MADNESS: Play your bracket against Kevin Sjuts and the 10/11 team
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the...
Biden calls for tougher penalties for failed bank execs
FILE - From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, few drummers were more in demand than Jim Gordon, a...
Jim Gordon, rock ‘n’ roll drummer who killed mother, dies
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes