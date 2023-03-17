Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell

The more than 1,700-acre property is listed for $3.9 million
By Grace Runkel and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLANDTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The property at the center of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial could soon have a new owner.

The 1,700-acre hunting property became infamous during the six-week double murder trial as the site where Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

The Crosby Land Company, a brokerage and consulting firm, is listing the property and confirmed with FOX Carolina it is under contract. A spokesperson said they did not know when the deal would be finalized.

The property includes a 5,275 sq. ft. home, guest cottage, equipment shed, fishpond, shooting range and kennels.

Caption

“The location, ecosystem, and water features make this an ideal candidate for a conservation easement. The next owner may be the beneficiary of considerable tax advantages that may be available through the donation of an easement,” the listing says. “This is truly a top-tier property, complete with all the improvements and amenities one would expect from a high-end sporting property with little or no deferred maintenance cost.”

Murdaugh is convicted of shooting and killing Maggie and Paul by the kennels on June 7, 2021.

During Murdaugh’s trial, the jury visited Moselle at the defense’s request.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melichar's 66 will leave behind its spot in the Haymarket as the Lincoln Bold project prepares...
‘My kids have grown up here’: Decades-old downtown auto shop moving to make way for skyscraper
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for portions of the state.
Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Police are investigating a crash on Huntington Avenue at 42nd Street, after a vehicle crashed...
LPD: Driver has life-threatening injuries after northeast Lincoln crash
The Lincoln Police Department said Thursday evening that the Marriott in Lincoln is, in fact,...
UPDATE: Lincoln Police say auction is taking place

Latest News

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway...
Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two people found dead in south Lincoln home, police say
Two people found dead in south Lincoln
Two people found dead in south Lincoln