As cold as a shamrock shake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re heading out for any Saint Patrick’s Day festivities, you’ll need to bundle up, it’ll be a chilly and breezy day! In addition, a few isolated snow showers and flurries are possible in the east through this afternoon.🌈☘️

Today will be chilly and breezy, plus we will have the small chance for isolated snow flurries and snow showers. High temperatures will only top out in the 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be significantly slower than those on Thursday, but it will still be breezy with winds between 15 to 25 mph. With that being said, temperatures will feel more like the 20s for portions of the day. We will see cloud cover increase to partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. The chance for snow flurries and snow showers will move into the eastern half of the state mid-morning through the afternoon. While most of the snow showers will be light, there is a low possibility for snow squalls in eastern Nebraska today. If a snow squall occurs, locally heavy snowfall is possible (less than an inch accumulation) with rapidly falling visibility.

Friday High Forecast (KOLN)

Tonight will be bitterly cold and partly cloudy. Low temperatures will fall to the single digits to teens but accompanied by breezy northwest winds between 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.... will result in feels like temperatures in the single digits to 10 below zero.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be even colder! High temperatures will only reach the 20s to mid 30s but with breezy conditions will feel more the lower 20s to teens. Winds will be from the northwest between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph possible. The day will start off cloudy, but clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Luckily after this weekend’s cold snap, we have a warming trend on deck! Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s and low 60s for the new week and first week of astronomical spring. Breezy conditions will stick around for most of the next 7 days. The chance for rain will return Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

