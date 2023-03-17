Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas, courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

MCKINNEY’S 10TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION WEEKEND FESTIVAL

9am Bar opens, 2pm Street opens Fri.. lam Bar opens, 2pm Street opens Sat.: Items for purchase

Make plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Mckinney’s at this weekend street festival. There will be a Lucky Charms eating contest and live music both days. Check out their drink specials and food options. There will also be giveaways at this event! This event is at McKinney’s Irish Pub, located at 151 N. 8th Street. For more information call (402) 477-0021 or visit www.facebook.com/mckinneyspublincoln.

2023 HUSKER LAWN & LEISURE SHOW

Winter is still holding on, but spring is right around the corner and this event LAWN & LEISURE will get you even more excited about that! The 21 Annual Husker Lawn and HOW- Leisure Show will have a large variety of exhibits and spectacular displays. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more Lancaster Event Center information call (402) 420-5678 or visit www.huskerlawnshow.com.

CASTING CROWNS - THE HEALER TOUR

7pm Fri.: $35-$65 (fees not included)

Concertgoers will experience a night of worship like no other with some of the group’s most beloved songs and current chart-topping songs. With more than 12 million albums sold and multiple Grammy, Dove and American Music Awards to their name, Casting Crowns might be best known for their fan-favorite live concert events and The Healer Tour promises to be no different, with additional performances by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. This event is at Lincoln Berean Church, located at 6400 S. 70th Street. For more information call (402) 483-6512 or visit https://lincolnberean.ticketleap.com/schealer/

NATIONAL QUILTING DAY

9am-4pm Sat.: Free admission, Lunch items will be available for purchase

National Quilting Day will be a great opportunity to explore all things quilting. Stop in and explore the galleries, watch demonstrations, listen to the lectures, tour the museum, see collection care in action and more. This event is at the International Quilt Museum. For more information call (402) 472-6549 or visit www.internationalquiltmuseum org.

FESTIVAL OF HEALTH

1-5pm Sun. Free event

Join this festival of health simply because you matter! There will be an " Matter” walk beginning at 1pm. There will be exercise demonstrations, performances, free health screenings, activities and information booths for physical, social and mental health resources from 2-5pm. Come check it out. This event is at Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park, located at 1650 Memorial Drive. For more information visit https://allevents.in/waverly/festival-of-health/200024097074726.

