Five Huskers advance to NCAA Wrestling Quarterfinals

Five Huskers advance to the 2023 NCAA Championship quarterfinals after claiming victories in their respective second round matches on Thursday evening. Seven qualifying Nebraska wrestlers remain alive as the team ends the first day in sixth with 15.5 points.

Second Round No. 3 Liam Cronin (125) was the first Husker to earn a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals, using a trio of takedowns and a reversal to defeat No. 19 Braxton Brown (MD). The bout was scoreless through the first period, but Cronin tabbed his takedown in the second period and went on to score six points in the third period to secure the 8-4 decision.

At 141, No. 4 Brock Hardy grabbed the 5-1 decision over Minnesota’s Jakob Bergeland. Hardy had a takedown in the first period and went on to add another in the third period, while securing the riding time point as time expired.

No. 3 Peyton Robb (157) was the third-straight Husker to advance, dominating No. 19 Garrett Model (WIS) with a technical fall in 5:40. Robb tallied 14 unanswered points in his second-consecutive technical fall.

At 174, No. 2 Mikey Labriola moved on to quarterfinals with a hard-fought 3-1 decision over No. 15 Demetrius Romero (UVU). Romero held the 1-0 advantage after two periods, but Labriola prevailed with an escape and takedown in the final two minutes.

In a rematch of this year’s Big Ten Championships, No. 8 Silas Allred repeated as victor over Penn State’s No. 9 Max Dean. The grapplers were tied at two until Allred scored a takedown in the final seconds of the second period. An additional takedown at the end of period three and the riding time point gave Allred the 7-2 decision and a spot in the quarterfinals.

At 165, No. 25 Bubba Wilson fell to No. 9 Shane Griffith (STAN) in a 10-0 major decision and moved down to the consolation bracket.

