Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars. The company says in documents posted Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They’ll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.

Ford says it’s aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.

The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

Dealers will replace the arms if needed. Owners will be notified starting March 27.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

