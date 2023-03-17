Huskers to host WNIT 2nd Round Game

Nebraska will host Northern Iowa in the 2nd round of the WNIT on Sunday.
Nebraska will host Northern Iowa in the 2nd round of the WNIT on Sunday.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at home for their second-round game in the WNIT. The Huskers will host Northern Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest is scheduled for Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 p.m.

Nebraska advanced with a 74-65 win over Missouri State. Sam Haiby is coming off a season-best 25-point effort.

Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said her team is embracing the opportunity to play in the WNIT.

Northern Iowa won its WNIT opener, 88-76, against Colorado State. The Panthers own a 23-9 record this season.

