Huskers to host WNIT 2nd Round Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at home for their second-round game in the WNIT. The Huskers will host Northern Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest is scheduled for Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 p.m.

Nebraska advanced with a 74-65 win over Missouri State. Sam Haiby is coming off a season-best 25-point effort.

Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said her team is embracing the opportunity to play in the WNIT.

Northern Iowa won its WNIT opener, 88-76, against Colorado State. The Panthers own a 23-9 record this season.

