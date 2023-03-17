Lincoln’s Irish Pubs celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year on March 17, Irish pubs around the world experience their busiest day of the year for St. Patrick’s Day.

Lincoln houses two Irish pubs, McKinney’s, and Patty’s Pub, where both establishments go all out for St. Patrick’s Day.

With a line waiting out the door, Patty’s opened at 11 a.m. Friday morning and quickly went on a wait shortly after opening, something Voboril expects every year.

“We do 2,000 pounds of corned beef with the potatoes, cabbage, carrots, and rye bread that goes with it,” Kasie Voboril, a Manager of Patty’s Pub said.

McKinney’s is located in the heart of the Haymarket District in downtown Lincoln, and is accustomed to busy Nebraska gamedays, but they don’t come close in sales to the March 17 holiday.

“It means a lot to us honestly, this is our biggest day of the year,” Shelby Herman, General Manager of McKinney’s said. “We joke this is our rainy-day fund is where we get our money from this day.”

With both establishments staying open until 2 a.m. Saturday morning, there’s still plenty of time to show off your green and Irish heritage, or lack thereof.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.