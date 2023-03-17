LPD: Driver has critical injuries after northeast Lincoln crash

Police are investigating a crash on Huntington Avenue at 42nd Street, after a vehicle crashed...
Police are investigating a crash on Huntington Avenue at 42nd Street, after a vehicle crashed into a tree.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to a hospital with very serious injuries in northeast Lincoln.

The crash happened late Thursday night, specifically just before midnight, on Huntington Avenue, east of 41st Street in the divided median. The vehicle appears to have crashed hard into a tree.

A female driver, who was the sole occupant inside, was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to LPD Capt. Duane Winkler.

Police are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

LPD & LFR at the scene of a single-vehicle that crashed into a tree very late Thursday night,...
LPD & LFR at the scene of a single-vehicle that crashed into a tree very late Thursday night, as seen from the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera.(10/11 NOW)

