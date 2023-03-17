LPD: Driver has critical injuries after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to a hospital with very serious injuries in northeast Lincoln.

The crash happened late Thursday night, specifically just before midnight, on Huntington Avenue, east of 41st Street in the divided median. The vehicle appears to have crashed hard into a tree.

A female driver, who was the sole occupant inside, was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to LPD Capt. Duane Winkler.

Police are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.

LPD & LFR at the scene of a single-vehicle that crashed into a tree very late Thursday night, as seen from the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera. (10/11 NOW)

