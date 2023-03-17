LPD Northeast Team Station grand opening

Upgraded station
By Isabella Benson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new Lincoln Police Department Northeast Team Station had their grand opening on Friday after moving into the building early March.

The new facility is located at 5201 ‘R’ St. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, staff from LPD, and members of the city council gathered to recognize the new substation. It has many new features like off-street parking, an updated storm shelter, and new technology.

“The Lincoln Police Department’s new Northeast Team Station represents a long term investment and public safety for our community,” Gaylor Baird said. “This state-of-the-art facility supports our officers and dispatchers and LPD’s ability to serve our growing city,” she said.

The new building is better located in a spot with high call volume. Staff said all of these upgrades were made while keeping 21st century policing in mind. The cost to buy the building and renovate it was about $7 million. However, staff from LPD said this transition was necessary to better serve the northeast community.

The old facility is located at 4843 Huntington Ave. and was rented by LPD, but it began to age and wasn’t originally built for police duties.

In the long run, though, the city says this will actually save money since LPD will not be leasing the old building which costs about $225,000 per year.

