“My kids have grown up here”: Decades-old downtown auto shop moving to make way for skyscraper

Melichar's 66 will leave behind its spot in the Haymarket as the Lincoln Bold project prepares...
Melichar's 66 will leave behind its spot in the Haymarket as the Lincoln Bold project prepares to break ground.(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a bittersweet time for a the family running Melichar’s 66, a gas station and auto shop at 9th and P and staple of Lincoln.

They are now preparing to move out in the next few months or sooner because the Lincoln Bold 9 Lincoln Park skyscraper is going to take their place.

For half a century Melichar’s has stood as a gateway to Lincoln’s downtown. Pictures from the past cover a wall in the back office of the building; they’re a testament to a family springing up alongside the business.

“My kids have grown up here,” said Bruce Melichar, the co-owner.

Bruce took over the place from his father, Gene Melichar, who started the auto shop back in 1969.

“I can remember coming with my dad, and they were building this,” Bruce said. “So I can see the walls going up and how the office was going to look.”

Bruce’s son Jeff Melichar took on the role of co-owner. He said his mother has told him stories of him as a baby, murmuring in a playpen near the front desk.

“I don’t know if I have an instance in my life where I don’t remember the station,” Jeff said. “So the thought of not being there any longer, it hurts.”

Jeff said his son Griffin also grew up in and around the shop.

Another steady presence is Tank the bulldog, who attentively stands as guard and greeter at the door.

Jeff said he’ll miss a lot about Melichar’s: from the friendly interactions between him and those looking for directions to Husker tailgates and putting score predictions up on their sign.

“We’ve run a husker gameday tailgate for decades,” Jeff said. “And it kind of became a destination.”

Soon, that ‘open’ sign will flicker off for the final time, but the family does have some good news. They are up and running at another location at 48th and Normal Streets.

It’s called Parkway 66 now, and once their home in the Haymarket is no more, it’ll take the name Melichar’s 66.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for portions of the state.
Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures
Patrick Weber was last seen in Council Bluffs.
Police search for missing Kearney man after he failed to show up to work
KeyShaun VanDyke is charged with sexual assault against a Kearney High School student.
Student teacher accused of sexually assaulting Kearney High School student
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Jaz Shelley celebrates after making a half-court buzzer-beater during the Huskers win over...
Nebraska beats Missouri State, advances in WNIT

Latest News

Nebraska will host Northern Iowa in the 2nd round of the WNIT on Sunday.
Huskers to host WNIT 2nd Round Game
Watch party at 1128 Lincoln Mall
Lincoln businesses host a March Madness watch party
Hastings Fire and Rescue was called to a fire at the Eaton plant Thursday morning.
Eaton employees cited for fire at Hastings facility
March Madness watch party
March Madness watch party