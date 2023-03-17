Nebraska set to face Northern Iowa in 2nd round of WNIT

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska women’s basketball will face Northern Iowa in round two of the 2023 WNIT. Northern Iowa defeated Colorado State in the first round on Thursday 88-76.

The Huskers advanced to the second round after beating Missouri State on Wednesday 74-65 at home in Lincoln. The Huskers were led in Wednesday’s win by senior’s Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley who combined for 36 points.

Nebraska will host Northern Iowa in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the second round on Sunday March 19th at 2 p.m. CT.

