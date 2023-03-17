Nebraska set to face Northern Iowa in 2nd round of WNIT

Pinnacle Bank during WNIT
Pinnacle Bank during WNIT(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska women’s basketball will face Northern Iowa in round two of the 2023 WNIT. Northern Iowa defeated Colorado State in the first round on Thursday 88-76.

The Huskers advanced to the second round after beating Missouri State on Wednesday 74-65 at home in Lincoln. The Huskers were led in Wednesday’s win by senior’s Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley who combined for 36 points.

Nebraska will host Northern Iowa in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the second round on Sunday March 19th at 2 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for portions of the state.
Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures
Patrick Weber was last seen in Council Bluffs.
Police search for missing Kearney man after he failed to show up to work
KeyShaun VanDyke is charged with sexual assault against a Kearney High School student.
Student teacher accused of sexually assaulting Kearney High School student
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Jaz Shelley celebrates after making a half-court buzzer-beater during the Huskers win over...
Nebraska beats Missouri State, advances in WNIT

Latest News

Nebraska will host Northern Iowa in the 2nd round of the WNIT on Sunday.
Huskers to host WNIT 2nd Round Game
Jonah Wilson T&F Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational
Wilson, Emanuel collect USTFCCCA Region honors
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of...
Creighton set for NCAA Tournament
KOLN
WNIT: Missouri St. vs. Nebraska (Wed. March 15)