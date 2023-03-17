Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway patrol vehicle. (Source: WDAM)
By Xaniel Steele, Ann Barnett and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Mississippi says a woman was killed early Friday morning while she was in the middle of a highway.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the woman was in the middle of U.S. 49 at about 3 a.m. when she was hit by a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle.

WDAM reports the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the interstate in Forest County was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately known why the woman was in the middle of the road as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melichar's 66 will leave behind its spot in the Haymarket as the Lincoln Bold project prepares...
‘My kids have grown up here’: Decades-old downtown auto shop moving to make way for skyscraper
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for portions of the state.
Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Police are investigating a crash on Huntington Avenue at 42nd Street, after a vehicle crashed...
LPD: Driver has life-threatening injuries after northeast Lincoln crash
The Lincoln Police Department said Thursday evening that the Marriott in Lincoln is, in fact,...
UPDATE: Lincoln Police say auction is taking place

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two people found dead in south Lincoln home, police say
Two people found dead in south Lincoln
Two people found dead in south Lincoln