Pedestrian killed in Tecumseh, driver arrested

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - A 22-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Tecumseh early Friday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. about a possible death in Tecumseh. A deputy responded and discovered the body of a 22-year-old man near 1st Street and the railroad tracks.

The victim was identified as Logan Ascheman of Tecumseh.

Chelsy Kress, 36, of Tecumseh was taken into custody for failure to render aid.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the incident.

