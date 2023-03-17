Weekend Forecast: Cold Saturday, Cool Sunday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend will be breezy with below average temperatures. Much of next week looks warmer with at least a few days of above average temperatures. There are some chances for precipitation next week too.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High temperatures look to be in the low 20s to low 30s for much of the area. It will feel about 10 to 15 degrees colder when you factor in the northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. The second half of the weekend will start out cold with low temperatures in the upper single digits to upper teens, but afternoon highs should reach the mid 40s to low 50s for most of the area.

Saturday Low Temperatures
Saturday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday Low Temperatures
Sunday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Much of next week looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. It is going to be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. There are some chances for rain Tuesday through Friday too.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melichar's 66 will leave behind its spot in the Haymarket as the Lincoln Bold project prepares...
‘My kids have grown up here’: Decades-old downtown auto shop moving to make way for skyscraper
Police are investigating a crash on Huntington Avenue at 42nd Street, after a vehicle crashed...
LPD: Driver has life-threatening injuries after northeast Lincoln crash
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for portions of the state.
Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures
The Lincoln Police Department said Thursday evening that the Marriott in Lincoln is, in fact,...
UPDATE: Lincoln Police say auction is taking place

Latest News

Friday High Forecast
As cold as a shamrock shake out there
Mid-Day Weather Update
Mid-day Forecast Update
Friday Mid-Morning Update
Friday Mid Morning Update
Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Early Morning Forecast