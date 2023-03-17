Weekend Forecast: Cold Saturday, Cool Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend will be breezy with below average temperatures. Much of next week looks warmer with at least a few days of above average temperatures. There are some chances for precipitation next week too.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High temperatures look to be in the low 20s to low 30s for much of the area. It will feel about 10 to 15 degrees colder when you factor in the northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. The second half of the weekend will start out cold with low temperatures in the upper single digits to upper teens, but afternoon highs should reach the mid 40s to low 50s for most of the area.

Saturday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Much of next week looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. It is going to be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. There are some chances for rain Tuesday through Friday too.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.