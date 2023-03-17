Worker shortage forces temporary closure of rural DMV offices

The Department of Motor Vehicles temporarily closed its offices in six counties.(Emily Dwire)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has temporarily closed its offices in six Nebraska counties.

People in those counties who want to renew their driver’s licenses will have to wait until they reopen, go to another county or use the DMV’s online services.

The offices in Franklin, Furnas, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps and Webster counties are closed until May 2 because of what the DMV calls “staffing issues.”

During the last several months, the DMV has had to temporarily close other offices due to worker shortages. There are other offices across the state which currently have had to close or reduce the number of days they’re open.

Drivers who want to renew their licenses online can do so, but there are certain restrictions. For example, you can’t renew online if your license expires after you turn 72 years old, and you can’t change the photo on your license online.

