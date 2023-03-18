Huskers finish record beach season

Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez finished the beach volleyball season with two sweeps.
Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez finished the beach volleyball season with two sweeps.(Katy Cowell | Katy Cowell/ Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska beach volleyball team finished off its season with two sweeps on Saturday to finish with a 15-5 final record, the most wins in program history. The Huskers beat Irvine Valley College and Hope International University on Saturday in Irvine, Calif., both by 5-0 scores. 

Nebraska’s beach volleyball program was founded in 2013, and the previous record for wins in a season was 12 in 2019. Ten of the Huskers’ 15 wins were sweeps. 

On Saturday, Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez and Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly won all four sets they played. NU’s top pair, Allick and Rodriguez, won 21-7, 21-12 and 21-12, 21-5. Batenhorst and Reilly, playing at No. 3, won 21-16, 21-13 and 21-15, 21-13.

Merritt Beason and Harper Murray swept their Irvine Valley opponents, 21-13, 28-26, and battled to a three-set win against Hope International, 19-21, 21-9, 15-7. Laney Choboy and Lindsay Krause had a similar result, sweeping IVC 21-12, 21-6 and coming back to beat HIU, 15-21, 21-17, 15-13.

Andi Jackson was part of two winning teams, one with Maisie Boesiger in a 21-15, 20-22, 17-15 win against Irvine Valley, and with Hayden Kubik against Hope International, 21-8, 21-8.

Nebraska 5, Irvine Valley College 0

1. Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez (NEB) def. Barett Nolan/Sydney Dews (IVC) 21-7, 21-12

2. Merritt Beason/Harper Murray (NEB) def. Angie Griego/Gabi Brown (IVC) 21-13, 28-26

3. Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly (NEB) def. Mia Bertolone/Kayla Torres (IVC) 21-16, 21-13

4. Laney Choboy/Lindsay Krause (NEB) def. Tessa Marocco/Emily Hon (IVC) 21-12, 21-6

5. Maisie Boesiger/Andi Jackson (NEB) def. Kendall Fraser/Alessandra Nitoglia (IVC) 21-15, 20-22, 17-15

Nebraska 5, Hope International University 0

1. Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez (NEB) def. Candice Palmer/Taylor Erickson (HIU) 21-12, 21-5

2. Merritt Beason/Harper Murray (NEB) def. Rachel Street/Rachel Miller (HIU) 19-21, 21-9, 15-7 

3. Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly (NEB) def. Cassi Koffroth/Stephanie Perez (HIU) 21-15, 21-13

4. Laney Choboy/Lindsay Krause (NEB) def. Natalie Hadder/Mara Sanchez (HIU) 15-21, 21-17, 15-13

5. Hayden Kubik/Andi Jackson (NEB) def. Ariel Garcia/Mariana Turner (HIU) 21-8, 21-8

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home, police say
Melichar's 66 will leave behind its spot in the Haymarket as the Lincoln Bold project prepares...
‘My kids have grown up here’: Decades-old downtown auto shop moving to make way for skyscraper
Lincoln man being investigated in connection to toddler’s death
Lincoln man arrested in connection to toddler’s death
Police are investigating a crash on Huntington Avenue at 42nd Street, after a vehicle crashed...
LPD: Driver has life-threatening injuries after northeast Lincoln crash
Pedestrian killed in Tecumseh, driver arrested

Latest News

Upgraded station
LPD Northeast Team Station grand opening
Lincoln Police unveil new northeast substation
Lincoln Police unveil new northeast substation
An Alma woman is headed to federal prison for a federal firearms conviction.
Alma woman sentenced to prison on federal firearms conviction
The Department of Motor Vehicles temporarily closed its offices in six counties.
Worker shortage forces temporary closure of rural DMV offices