Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say

A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.(Lexington Human Society)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.

According to the Lexington Humane Society, the pup has canine parvovirus, and the medical team has had a difficult time getting the animal to eat anything.

Thursday, the team said they found out the pup likes chicken, but not just any chicken, it seems she only likes Raising Cane’s.

So, the humane society team went out again on Friday and got more chicken fingers for the puppy.

The animal rescue team said they are relieved to finally see her eating.

According to veterinarians, parvo symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, lethargy and diarrhea. If left untreated, the virus could cause dehydration, which can result in death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home, police say
Melichar's 66 will leave behind its spot in the Haymarket as the Lincoln Bold project prepares...
‘My kids have grown up here’: Decades-old downtown auto shop moving to make way for skyscraper
Lincoln man being investigated in connection to toddler’s death
Lincoln man arrested in connection to toddler’s death
Police are investigating a crash on Huntington Avenue at 42nd Street, after a vehicle crashed...
LPD: Driver has life-threatening injuries after northeast Lincoln crash
Pedestrian killed in Tecumseh, driver arrested

Latest News

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, damage unclear
The Department of Motor Vehicles temporarily closed its offices in six counties.
Worker shortage forces temporary closure of rural DMV offices
State temporarily closes six DNV offices
State temporarily closes six DNV offices
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting