Down Syndrome Advocates in Action host eighth annual Buddy Walk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Saturday, a Nebraska nonprofit hosted their annual Buddy Walk in Lincoln’s Gateway Mall to spread awareness about Down Syndrome.

One in 700 babies are born with Down Syndrome according to Deb Safarik, the president of Down Syndrome Advocates in Action.

Saturday marked the eighth annual Buddy Walk the organization has put on. It is always held the week before March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Day. Safarik said the walk is a great event for families to come together.

“I think it makes a difference especially for families so siblings can say ‘because of my brother or sister having down syndrome , I get to do this really fun event,’” Safarik said.

Safarik said the walk proves to the community that these individuals with Down Syndrome have so much to offer to the world.

The event ran from 9 A.M. to noon on Saturday, and involved raffles, merch, snacks and a place to gather with friends and family. Guests could walk as far and as long around the mall as they wanted. The event raised about $7,000 for the organization with a $10,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.