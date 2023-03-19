Down Syndrome Advocates in Action host eighth annual Buddy Walk

Buddy Walk 2023
Buddy Walk 2023(10/11)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Saturday, a Nebraska nonprofit hosted their annual Buddy Walk in Lincoln’s Gateway Mall to spread awareness about Down Syndrome.

One in 700 babies are born with Down Syndrome according to Deb Safarik, the president of Down Syndrome Advocates in Action.

Saturday marked the eighth annual Buddy Walk the organization has put on. It is always held the week before March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Day. Safarik said the walk is a great event for families to come together.

“I think it makes a difference especially for families so siblings can say ‘because of my brother or sister having down syndrome , I get to do this really fun event,’” Safarik said.

Safarik said the walk proves to the community that these individuals with Down Syndrome have so much to offer to the world.

The event ran from 9 A.M. to noon on Saturday, and involved raffles, merch, snacks and a place to gather with friends and family. Guests could walk as far and as long around the mall as they wanted. The event raised about $7,000 for the organization with a $10,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home, police say
Melichar's 66 will leave behind its spot in the Haymarket as the Lincoln Bold project prepares...
‘My kids have grown up here’: Decades-old downtown auto shop moving to make way for skyscraper
Lincoln man being investigated in connection to toddler’s death
Lincoln man arrested in connection to toddler’s death
Police are investigating a crash on Huntington Avenue at 42nd Street, after a vehicle crashed...
LPD: Driver has life-threatening injuries after northeast Lincoln crash
Pedestrian killed in Tecumseh, driver arrested

Latest News

20-23 husker lawn and leisure show at Lancaster County event center
Husker Lawn and Leisure Show gears customers up for spring
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Not as cold
Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez finished the beach volleyball season with two sweeps.
Huskers finish record beach season
Upgraded station
LPD Northeast Team Station grand opening