Husker Lawn and Leisure Show gears customers up for spring

20-23 husker lawn and leisure show at Lancaster County event center
20-23 husker lawn and leisure show at Lancaster County event center(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands of people have stopped at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for the 2023 Husker Lawn and Leisure Show.

The Husker Lawn and Leisure Show has been around for 21 years, connecting customers to more than 150 local vendors selling various items, ranging from patio chairs to fire pits to kettle corn and even beds.

“People are here to get their ideas for spring time. We’re coming out of winter. You’re assessing your outdoors on those nice days, not this weekend particularly. But you’re maybe noticing that you need windows or you know, you want to do a fire pit or landscape project,” said Paula Widholm, the promoter of Husker Lawn and Leisure Show.

The Husker Lawn and Leisure Show began on Friday and will run through Sunday until 6 p.m. The price of admission is $7.

