Sunday Forecast: Not as cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A short-lived warming trend will start on Sunday and continue through Monday.

Mostly sunny skies and southwesterly breezy conditions will work hard Sunday to warm up temperatures! High temperatures will work their way up to the upper 40s in the east and into the 50s for central and western areas. While temperatures will be “warmer” than Saturday, it will still feel chilly out there due to winds. Winds will be between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. It is important to note that due to low relative humidity and gusty winds, eastern Nebraska will have a high to very high fire danger threat in the afternoon.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Some cloud cover will move in Sunday night and into Monday morning resulting in mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The southwesterly winds will persist but bump up to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Low temperatures will only fall to the 20s to mid 30s. It will be “warmest” in the southeast where partly cloudy skies will be likely, these temperatures will be right around average for this time of year.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Much warmer conditions for majority of the area are on tap for Monday as a warm front works it’s way through the 1011 region. Unfortunately, a cold front will quickly follow the warm front and cause temperatures in the northern tier of the state to be cooler. High temperatures will be in the 40s to mid 60s. It’ll be a breezy start to the day with southwesterly winds between 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph... winds will die down throughout the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

