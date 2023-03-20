12 alleged drunk drivers arrested by Nebraska State Patrol during St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation saw law enforcement across the state crack down on alcohol.

The Nebraska State Patrol participated in the special enforcement effort from March 16 - 18, during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

A total of 12 drivers were arrested by the State Patrol for driving under the influence. Citations were also issued for more than 170 other offenses.

  • 144 citations for speeding
  • 9 citations for open alcohol containers
  • 7 citations for minors possessing alcohol
  • 8 citations for driving under suspension
  • 3 citations for not wearing a seat belt
  • 2 citations for improper child restraint

There were 98 motorist assists during the grant period as well.

“As spring arrives and busier travel seasons approach, NSP reminds all motorists to help keep Nebraska roads safe,” The State Patrol said in a release. “Always drive sober, follow posted speed limits and traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, and wear your seatbelt.”

The Nebraska State Patrol wasn’t the only agency participating. Omaha Police said they arrested 34 people during the special enforcement effort.

