Huskers selected for NCAA Denver Regional

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 23 Nebraska women’s gymnastics team was selected for the 2023 NCAA Championships Monday afternoon. The Huskers received a first-round bye and will face No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Oregon State and No. 19 Georgia in the second round of the Denver Regional on Friday, March 31, at 3 p.m. (CT).

“We are very excited to be traveling to Denver for the NCAA Championships,” Head Coach Heather Brink said. “Our team has worked hard for this opportunity, and we look forward to getting out on the floor will all of the teams. I want our team to compete fearlessly and with heart. I believe in them fully and know we have all put in the hard work.”

This marks the Huskers the 38th appearance in the NCAA Championships and the first since 2019 when Nebraska finished in the fourth in the Ann Arbor Regional.

The 2023 Huskers are led by All-Big Ten honorees Emma Spence, Kinsey Davis and Sophia McClelland. Nebraska is coming off a sixth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships and has posted team scores of 196.900 or higher in three of the last four meets.

Session II of the Denver Regional will take place on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. (CT) and will include No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Denver, No. 18 Minnesota and the winner of the first- round competition between Arizona and North Carolina, set for Thursday, March 30, at 3 p.m. (CT).

The top two teams from each session will advance to the Regional Final, which will take place on Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m. (CT).

The other regional sites include Norman, Okla. (Oklahoma), Los Angeles, Calif. (UCLA), and Pittsburgh, Penn. (Pittsburgh).

