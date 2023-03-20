Lincoln City Council candidate profile: Justin Carlson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two candidates are on the April 4 primary ballot to represent Lincoln City Council District 3, which includes south central and southwest Lincoln. Both Elina Newman, who doesn’t identify with a party, and Justin Carlson, a Democrat, will both advance to the May 2 general election.

Michelle Suarez was appointed in January to fill the remainder of the term left vacant by now State Sen. Jane Raybould.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Justin Carlson’s profile below and view other candidate profiles here.

Occupation: Director of Development, University of Nebraska- College of Engineering

Public Service History: Community service and volunteering have always been part of my life. I have been involved in numerous community organizations throughout Lincoln. I have served on the Lincoln Parks and Rec Advisory board for the past 14 years including two years as Chairman. I also currently serve on the Lincoln Parks Foundation Board of Directors as secretary. I am past President of the Country Club Neighborhood Association and also served on the Near South Neighborhood Board of Directors. I previously have served on the board of the Community Service Fund of Nebraska and have been a longtime volunteer with Leadership Lincoln and a graduate of the Leadership Lincoln Fellows program. I was treasurer and spokesperson for the “Decline to Sign” initiative which fought against the recall efforts of several city council members and the Mayor. I am former Chairman of the Lancaster County Democratic Party and have volunteered on numerous campaigns and ballot initatives over the past 20 years. I also served as a volunteer youth basketball coach for 9 years.

Briefly explain why you’re running for Lincoln City Council. I love Lincoln and feel I have something to offer on the City Council. There’s not one hot button issue that compels me to run, but rather a feeling that this is a natural next step in serving my community. I want to help Lincoln continue to thrive, so that my kids, and all young people, will want to stay. I’ve been an active volunteer and leader in Lincoln, and look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve. I support strong neighborhoods, quality parks and economic vitality.

As a city council member, you’ll be tasked with approving a city budget. Explain any experience you have handling budgets. What are your priorities when it comes to budget negotiations and how do you achieve them? I have worked with budgets in a number of situations. I have a degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska College of Business where I learned, among other skills, how to read a balance sheet and work with budgets. In my previous role I was a financial advisor and helped my clients plan and budget for their incomes in retirement. I also have assisted organizations as a board member in developing and approving budgets. When negotiating budgets it is important to recognize that they are just an estimate. It’s important to try to stay close to what you estimate but often times there are things outside of our control that can impact the budget. Any good budget should attempt to plan for the unknown and be adaptable. It is important to track budgets with a regular interval to make sure we are staying as close to plan as possible. My priorities when dealing with the city budget will be to balance and weigh our many community priorities against the amount of expected revenue.

What can be done by the city council to improve housing affordability? For Lincoln to continue growing and prospering, we simply must have quality affordable housing. But addressing housing affordability is more complex than just building more houses. We must bring invested parties together to develop an actionable plan. I am encouraged to see leadership from groups such as NIFA and NeighborWorks Lincoln. I look forward to learning more about this major issue facing Lincoln and the State of Nebraska.

What are your thoughts on using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for development? Tax Increment Financing is one tool that our community has decided to use to aid in development projects in blighted areas. TIF is a valuable tool and should continue to be used. Often times large development projects would not take place without the TIF designation.

How should Lincoln work to attract new business and support and increase the number of small businesses? Lincoln is a good place to do business and we must keep it that way. We should continually look for ways that government gets in the way of business. We should work to eliminate or streamline unnecessary ordinaces or laws that slow down and hinder start-up and small businesses. We should consistently strive to make government more efficient for everyone. One great way to support local Lincoln small business is to buy local. I am a big proponent of this in my own household budget. The City of Lincoln should continue to promote buying local whenever possible.

When should Lincoln’s COVID-19 health emergency expire? When dealing with a health emergency it’s important to listen to the experts. Our local public health experts have done a great job throughout this terrible pandemic and deserve our support. We would be smart to listen to their advice. The national government has set a date of May 11th for the health emergency to expire and this seems like the best date to let our local emergency declarations expire also.

Would you support an LGBTQ fairness ordinance ballot initiative? Yes. We need to figure out a way to pass the Fairness Ordinance in Lincoln. Discrimination is real and these groups deserve protection under the law. Omaha and other cities have passed Fairness Ordinances and Lincoln not having one puts us at a competitive disadvantage.

A handful of Nebraska municipalities have outlawed abortion by local ordinance. Would you support a such a move in Lincoln? No.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.