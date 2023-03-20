Lincoln City Council candidate profile: Maggie Mae Squires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The election to fill the Lincoln City Council District 4 seat, which includes downtown and northwest Lincoln, will be among four people in the April 4 primary. Democrats Maggie Mae Squires, Kay Siebler and Brodey B. Weber will appear alongside Republican Wayne Reinwald.

Two candidates will advance to the May 2 general election. The winner will fill the seat of council chair Tammy Ward, who declined to run for a second term.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Maggie Mae Squires’ responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Occupation: Small business owner & Credentialing Specialist at Medical Solutions

Public Service History:

Briefly explain why you’re running for Lincoln City Council. I am running for City Council because I believe Lincoln has unrealized potential. I am a part of this diverse and unique city and, if elected, I would commit myself to create positive change for Lincolnites by not only respecting and listening to those leaders who have gone before, but by being open-minded and receptive to the changes that will need to be in place in order to grow our City.

As a city council member, you’ll be tasked with approving a city budget. Explain any experience you have handling budgets. What are your priorities when it comes to budget negotiations and how do you achieve them? As previous manager of the Gold’s and Atrium building in downtown Lincoln, I am experienced in multi-million dollar budget management. I understand budgetary restraints and know that we need to spend within our limits. Essential items must be prioritized, but looking in from the outside the need to redefine our expenditures and how we can save taxpayer money is necessary.

What can be done by the city council to improve housing affordability? I believe it should be Lincoln’s dream that everyone owns a home by transitioning residents to homeowners. Lincoln needs to cut some of the red tape for building developers and expand on ordinances that incentivize union labor to promote small business. I would encourage programming that creates opportunities for residents to find and maintain affordable housing. Energy efficient equipment and the use of renewable energy saves working families money and creates skilled, good paying jobs.

What are your thoughts on using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for development? Tax Increment Financing is essential to the growth of Lincoln. TIF grows Lincoln. It allows for our City to become rejuvenated & helps redevelop areas that need modernization.

How should Lincoln work to attract new business and support and increase the number of small businesses? Introducing industries that allow entrepreneurs to create new businesses. Lower property and personal taxes so citizens have more disposable income & Lincoln becomes attractive to new business. Stop creating legal barriers that make it difficult for small businesses to flourish.

When should Lincoln’s COVID-19 health emergency expire? Health experts should make this determination. Historically, global pandemics happen about every 50 years.

Would you support an LGBTQ fairness ordinance ballot initiative? I do believe Lincoln should expand protections for veterans, active duty military and LGBTQ+. I would support an ordinance that is well-researched. Everyone wants to expand protections for veterans & active duty military. Expanding protections for LGBTQ+ is a divisive issue. This means there will be a campaign by big-money interests to stop such an ordinance. Attacks against the LGBTQ+ community will cause unnecessary hardships for those who identify as such. Lincoln must have funding in place to protect this vulnerable community.

A handful of Nebraska municipalities have outlawed abortion by local ordinance. Would you support a such a move in Lincoln? Americans have the right to prevent the government from infringing on liberties of its citizens. The government should not interfere between a doctor and their patients.

