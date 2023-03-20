Lincoln mayoral candidate profile: Stan Parker

Stan Parker
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stan Parker, a former Nebraska Husker football player and current Christian radio host, describes the role of mayor as a leadership position, not a political one. He’s on the April 4 primary election ballot with Democrat Leirion Gaylor Baird and fellow Republican State Sen. Suzanne Geist.

Two candidates will advance to the May 2 general election.

Parker has the backing of former Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and did not edit responses. Read Stan Parker’s responses replies below and view other candidate profiles here.

Public Service History:

Briefly explain why you’re running for the office of Lincoln Mayor.

What would you identify as the three biggest challenges facing Lincoln residents? Why, and how would you make improvements?

What, if anything, should the city do to improve the process of repairing streets?

What can be done to improve housing affordability?

Do you think Lincoln is a safe place to live? Provide your detailed plan to handle crime and manage public safety, while addressing funding for both Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

How should Lincoln work to attract new business and support and increase the number of small businesses?

Explain any changes you would make to current snow removal procedures.

When should Lincoln’s COVID-19 health emergency expire?

Should implementing Directed Health Measures remain the authority of the Lincoln-Lancaster County health director?

Do you support any changes to current local firearm regulations?

Would you support an LGBTQ fairness ordinance ballot initiative?

A handful of Nebraska municipalities have outlawed abortion by local ordinance. Would you support a such a move in Lincoln?

