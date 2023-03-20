Matthews tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week

Junior Brice Matthews has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.(Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Junior Brice Matthews has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Matthews hit .500 (7-for-14) with a double, a triple, two homers, 11 RBI and four runs in four games against Omaha and Nicholls, while recording an OPS of 1.722 with a 1.143 slugging percentage and a .579 on-base percentage.

The Humble, Texas, native had a pair of multi-hit games and tallied back-to-back five-RBI games in the weekend series against Nicholls in Manhattan to extend his on-base streak to 21 games.

Matthews went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk against Omaha on Tuesday, before posting a 1-for-4 performance with a grand slam and five RBI in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader vs. Nicholls.

The junior rounded out the week with a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate on Sunday, falling a single shy of the cycle. Matthews drove in five runs for the second straight game, while also drawing two walks and scoring three runs.

