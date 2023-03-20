Monday Forecast: Spring has sprung!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Astronomical spring begins Monday afternoon at 4:24 PM! The first day of spring will be pretty pleasant for most areas, however a stalled cold front will cause some northern areas to start off on the cooler side. Also precipitation chance build back into the area late Monday.

Monday will likely be the warmest day of the next seven for majority of the area. High temperatures will span the mid 30s to the lower 60s. A cold front will stall in portions of northern Nebraska and result in highs much cooler in the 30s and 40s. The southern half of the state will top out near or above average in the 50s and low 60s. After several days of breezy conditions, Monday morning may start off breezy but overall winds will be 10 to 15 mph for most of the day. Overall, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring the chance for rain and snow with temperatures in the 20s to lower 40s. Isolated snow is possible in the Panhandle and northwest through the overnight. South central and southeastern areas will have rain chances build into the area after minight.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The chance for precipitation will persist for Tuesday, plus breezy and cooler conditions return. High temperatures will only top out in the 40s to 50s. It will be coolest in the northern areas in the 40s... where the chance for snow will continue through the day on Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected (generally under an inch). As for south central and eastern areas, high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and mid 50s..... therefore, precipitation will fall as rain and there may be a few thunderstorms as well. The chance for rain will mainly be in the morning to afternoon hours. Nonetheless, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with breezy conditions (winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The small chance for rain will continue for the remainder of the week due to several upper-level disturbances. Overall, both high and low temperatures will remain fairly consistent. Highs will be in the 50s to upper 40s while lows will fall to the 30s and 40s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.