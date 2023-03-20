Mudslinging and money spent: a closer look at the mayor’s race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Throughout the city, signs for candidates in the race for mayor, city council and school boards are starting to pop up. Although this election will consist of a shorter ballot, there’s still a lot to know before casting your ballot.

From political ads to yard signs and billboards, it’s hard to miss that a city election is just around the corner. The most prominent race is the one for mayor.

Current Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is looking to keep her seat. She’s running against State Senator Suzanne Geist and Stan Parker, a former Husker football player and radio host.

It’s been an expensive race. According to Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Records, Geist has raised the most money with $1.1 million and has also spent the most, nearly $742,000 so far.

Gaylor Baird has raised $820,000 and spent $189,000. Parker has raised little over $49,000 and spent $30,000.

As far as the ads that have started popping up on T.V., University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor Kevin Smith said while they’re effective, the goal isn’t always to gain support.

“Sometimes they’re designed to get people to vote against a particular candidate, or even to get them not to vote at all, if they’re for a particular candidate,” Smith said.

But it seems that many want to participate. The Lancaster County Election Commission has started mailing out early ballots to voters. There’s already a strong turnout in terms of people wanting one.

“We’ve received over 30,000 requests for early ballots,” said Todd Wiltgen, Lancaster County Election Commissioner. “And that that’s almost twice what it was four years ago, in 2019.”

The primary election will narrow down the mayor’s race to two candidates, regardless of their political party, who will advance to the general election on May 2.

For a closer look at each of the candidates check out the 1011 NOW voter’s guide.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.