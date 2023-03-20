Nebraska football kicks off spring ball

By Eddie Messel
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On a 35 degree morning in Lincoln, Nebraska’s new football coach was wearing shorts on the practice field.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” Matt Rhule said. The new coach brought energy to his first official workout with his new team. Rhule describes the Huskers as “coachable,” yet he’s slow to evaluate the team’s skill level. Rhule was pleased with his players’ effort following a two-hour practice to start the spring season on Monday. Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer said his alarm went off at 4:30 a.m.

The Huskers will practice 14 times leading up to the Red vs. White Scrimmage on April 22.

Rhule noted that running back Anthony Grant is currently suspended for failing to meet program standards. Other personnel matters include James Carnie, Chris Hickman, and Tyreke Johnson leaving the team. Tommi Hill did not practice on Monday, which appeared to be for disciplinary reasons.

Rhule is a veteran coach with his stop at Nebraska being his third college head coaching job. Rhule makes his way back to the college game after spending the last two years as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers of the NFL.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times
20-23 husker lawn and leisure show at Lancaster County event center
Husker Lawn and Leisure Show gears customers up for spring
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home, police say
Dozens gathered for a rally against a minimum-wage-capping bill on Saturday.
Workers rally against controversial wage bill
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) is fouled by Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) in the...
March Madness: Top seeds fall in battle for Sweet 16 berths

Latest News

Matt Rhule
WATCH: Matt Rhule’s Spring Press Conference
Nebraska advances to 3rd round of the WNIT.
Huskers run past Panthers, 77-57
Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, left, looks to pass the ball as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges,...
Creighton advances to Sweet Sixteen beating Baylor 85-76
Nebraska wrestling falls to Iowa.
Huskers claim top ten finish at NCAAs, secure four All-American Honors