Police respond to crash in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street on Monday at 5:23 p.m.

At least two vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

Northbound traffic on Antelope Valley Parkway is currently blocked, beginning at O Street, as well as westbound traffic on O Street near the area.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

