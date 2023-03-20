Rocket Fizz in Lincoln closing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After nearly 10 years of operating in Lincoln, the owner of Rocket Fizz announced on Monday their plan to close the store.

The store announced on Facebook that the SouthPointe location of Rocket Fizz will be closing sometime in mid-April.

“We want to thank all of our current and and former employees, which has included a lot of family and friends over the years,” Rocket Fizz said in its Facebook post. “We could not have done it without your help! We also want to thank SouthPointe Pavilions for allowing us to join them for the last few years.”

Rocket Fizz said the closure is due to a tight labor market and the owner edging closer to retirement.

Individuals who have gift certificates are encouraged to use them as soon as possible. The store will not give refunds on the certificates but will honor them until they close.

The store offers a large selection of candy and soda.

