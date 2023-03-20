Scooter’s Coffee attempting ‘biggest cake ball’ record for its 25th birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local coffee giant is coordinating a run at a world record to celebrate its 25th anniversary this week during a company conference.

Scooter’s Coffee says it will attempt to earn a Guinness World Record for the largest cake ball at a celebration Wednesday during the roaster’s annual conference at CHI Health Center arena in downtown Omaha.

The current record is 628 pounds. Scooter’s and its affiliate, Harvest Roasting, have plans for a cake ball made of 690 pounds of dough, 150 pounds of buttercream frosting, and 50 birthday sprinkles.

Scooter's Coffee is making a run at the Guinness World Record for largest cake ball Thursday, March 23, 2023, during its annual company conference. (Courtesy of Scooter's Coffee)

Conference-goers will be called upon to help consume the cake, with remaining slices being donated to Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue, the Scooter’s release states.

The company also gave away celebratory cake bites to customers on March 13.

During its conference, the company also plans to host the finals for a competition for Scooter’s baristas across the country, with the winner of the Scooter’s Cup finals earning prizes for being the fastest and most consistent barista.

The company will also be awarding Big Brothers Big Sisters of America with funds from a birthday fundraiser promotion Scooter’s customers participated in during the week of Feb. 26. That week, with a portion of the price of each Birthday Cake Latte and Birthday Cake Bite was promised to the organization. Scooter’s plans to present a check for more than $68,300 on Thursday morning after reportedly selling more than 68,800 birthday treats that week.

Scooter’s was founded in 1998, starting out with a drive-through coffeehouse in Bellevue called Scooter’s Java Express.

“The name fit well with our mission to keep customers happy by helping them ‘scoot in and scoot out’ quickly,” the company website states.

Today, the company has nearly 700 stores in 29 states and is striving to open its 1,000th store in 2024.

