Spring festival promotes healthy living

Dozens of community organizations gathered for the Festival of Health in Antelope Park
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 19, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With spring upon us, organizations in Lincoln came together to promote healthy living at the first annual Festival of Health.

Hundreds gathered first for the “I Matter” walk, to mosey for a mile around Antelope Park and promote both mental and physical health.

Then in the Auld Pavilion, more than 30 organizations set up booths and tables to share health tips and services.

“This event is definitely to focus on, celebrate, uplift and empower people from communities who don’t necessarily have the connections all of us have towards health,” said Tate Bredenkamp, who organized the event. “To connect people to multiple languages, to programs that are specifically designed and intended for them.”

The event started at 1 p.m. and went until 5 p.m. and offered food and demonstrations in healthy cooking. The Asian Community and Cultural Center organized the event and plans on hosting another event like this next year.

