Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent charged with assault

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in Logan County Court last week.(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) - A Greater Nebraska school administrator is once again facing assault charges.

According to court documents, Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger is facing a misdemeanor assault charge. The charge stems from an incident that happened on Jan. 31.

However, this isn’t the first time Redinger has faced assault charges. In April 2016, while he was superintendent at Shelton Public Schools, Redinger was arrested and charged with domestic assault charges.

Redinger is due back in Logan County Court on June 16.

We reached out to school board president Frank Kramer for comment and have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
LPD arrested William Rader and Dillon Salvo, suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth...
Two men suspected of stealing $59,000 worth of cooler panels from Lincoln sports bar
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
20-23 husker lawn and leisure show at Lancaster County event center
Husker Lawn and Leisure Show gears customers up for spring

Latest News

Light mixed precipitation and snow possible in the northwestern half of Nebraska, while...
Tuesday Forecast: Spotty & light precipitation chances return
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Rocket Fizz in Lincoln closing
The Lincoln Police Department arrested two men they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Two men suspected of stealing $59,000 worth of cooler panels from Lincoln sports bar