Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent charged with assault

STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) - A Greater Nebraska school administrator is once again facing assault charges.

According to court documents, Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger is facing a misdemeanor assault charge. The charge stems from an incident that happened on Jan. 31.

However, this isn’t the first time Redinger has faced assault charges. In April 2016, while he was superintendent at Shelton Public Schools, Redinger was arrested and charged with domestic assault charges.

Redinger is due back in Logan County Court on June 16.

We reached out to school board president Frank Kramer for comment and have not heard back.

