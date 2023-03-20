Tuesday Forecast: Spotty & light precipitation chances return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first full day of spring will bring near seasonal temperatures and the chance for precipitation.

Another day with near to slightly below average temperatures are on tap for Tuesday. Highs will hit upper 40s to mid 50s across the state. There will be a light breeze between 10 to 15 mpg with occasional gusts to 25 mph throughout the day.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We will also have the chance to see light and isolated precipitation in the form of rain and snow for some parts of the 1011 region. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect early Tuesday morning through early Tuesday afternoon for portions of western and central areas for the possibility of light snow dusting and a light glaze of ice. Therefore, slippery roadways are possible for the morning commute. The chance for snow and mixed precipitation will build into the west and move northeastward into northeastern Nebraska by the evening hours and likely turn into rain/wintry mix. In the southeastern half of the state, isolated light rain showers and drizzle is possible in the morning to early afternoon. Precipitation chances will taper off in the evening. Overall skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Issued for 4 AM Tuesday until 4 PM CDT for portions of western and central Nebraska. (KOLN)

Light mixed precipitation and snow possible in the northwestern half of Nebraska, while isolated rain showers possible in the southeast. (KOLN)

We will have dry conditions through the overnight hours with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s to upper 30s for most with far southeastern areas possible remaining in the 40s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday brings a range of temperatures and another round of precipitation chances...rain, thunderstorms, mixed precipitation and snow are possible for portions of the 1011 region. High temperatures will span the mid 30s to mid 50s. It will be coolest in the northwestern half of the state due to a cold front.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The better chance for precipitation looks to come on Wednesday. Widely scattered light rain showers will be possible across the southern half of the state through the morning and into the afternoon. The second half of the day we could see activity pick up and become more widespread in the form of rain in the southeastern half while mixed precipitation to snow possible in the northwestern half. For southeastern Nebraska, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in central and eastern areas, with an isolated strong to severe storm possible in the far southeastern corner of the state. At this time, small hail appears to be the primary storm threat.

Widely scattered rain and a few thunderstorms possible in the southeastern half of the state Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are possible in the northwestern half of the state. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible in far southeastern Nebraska. Small hail is the primary threat. Regular thunderstorms possible in central and eastern areas. (KOLN)

Temperatures remain fairly consistent in the 50s to upper 40s. We will have several small disturbances that will bring the small chance for rain for the next 7 days. Overall, rain chances are small and accumulation appears to be light and spotty.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

