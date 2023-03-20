Two men suspected of stealing $59,000 worth of cooler panels from Lincoln sports bar

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two men they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of fridge panels from a north Lincoln bar.

The first incident was reported on Dec. 27 at 8:35 a.m. According to LPD, officers responded to a theft at Lil Risky’s, near 33rd and Superior Streets. Lincoln Crime Stoppers reported that the business was under construction and a red pickup with a flatbed trailer arrived and suspects stole nine 8-by-10 foot walk-in cooler panels that were on a pallet. The owner said it was a $15,000 loss.

On Jan. 18 at 8:19 a.m., officers were dispatched again to Lil Risky’s. LPD said two people in a work truck showed up. According to Crime Stoppers, the cooler had been assembled on the outside of the building, but the two people disassembled it and stole the replacement panels. That loss was estimated at $30,000.

On January 17th, LPD said two people in this work truck stole $30,000 of cooler panels from Lil Risky's in northeast Lincoln. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Then, on Feb. 15t at 2:36 p.m., LPD said officers were dispatched again to Lil Risky’s where they learned of an additional theft of panels. LPD said this loss was estimated at $14,000.

Investigators said through follow up, they were able to identify suspects outside of Lancaster County.

On Sunday, March 19, LPD served a search warrant at a residence in Ceresco where police said they found all of the cooler panels.

The total loss of panels was $59,000.

LPD arrested 35-year-old William Rader and 28-year-old Dillon Salvo. They’re both facing theft by receiving charges.

