VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The position of mayor, several city council seats and other citywide offices will be on the ballot this spring. Lincoln voters won’t see any political parties listed by candidates, as elected positions are officially non-partisan, but candidates often identify with and are backed by political parties.

In the April 4 primary election, the two candidates with the most votes in the races for mayor, city council and LPS Board of Education, will advance to the general election scheduled May 2. Four candidates in the race for Airport Authority Board of Directors will advance to the May 2 general election.

10/11 sent questionnaires to all the candidates in the race for Lincoln mayor and city council. Click on the candidate’s name to read their responses.

Lincoln City Council District 1 candidates James Michael Bowers Taylor Wyatt

Lincoln City Council District 3 candidates Justin Carlson Elina Newman

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.