VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide(10/11 NOW)
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The position of mayor, several city council seats and other citywide offices will be on the ballot this spring. Lincoln voters won’t see any political parties listed by candidates, as elected positions are officially non-partisan, but candidates often identify with and are backed by political parties.

In the April 4 primary election, the two candidates with the most votes in the races for mayor, city council and LPS Board of Education, will advance to the general election scheduled May 2. Four candidates in the race for Airport Authority Board of Directors will advance to the May 2 general election.

Election Links
View sample ballot and look up polling place
Lancaster County Election Commission website

10/11 sent questionnaires to all the candidates in the race for Lincoln mayor and city council. Click on the candidate’s name to read their responses.

Lincoln Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Leirion Gaylor Baird
Suzanne Geist
Stan Parker
Lincoln City Council District 1 candidates
James Michael Bowers
Taylor Wyatt
Lincoln City Council District 2 candidates
Thien Chu
Bailey Feit
Peter Katt
Tom Duden
Lincoln City Council District 3 candidates
Justin Carlson
Elina Newman
Lincoln City Council District 4 candidates
Wayne Reinwald
Kay Siebler
Maggie Mae Squires
Brodey Weber
