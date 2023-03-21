Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hundreds of cattle that were seized earlier this month was auctioned off Tuesday afternoon at the North Platte Stockyards.

On March 1, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered over 150 dead cattle and over 1,000 sick and dying cattle on property under the control of Larry and Matthew Mikolockys. The 75-year-old and 41-year-old Father and Son were arrested on 150 counts of animal cruelty and neglect resulting in death.

Law Enforcement transported the seized living livestock to the North Platte Stockyards. Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer estimates that the county has spent around $117,000 on feed for the living livestock alone during their time at North Platte Stockyards.

